Businesses 'excited' by plans for Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Business leaders in Mid-Warwickshire say they are excited by plans for Leamington town centre after they were set out at an event for local firms.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s Mid-Warwickshire Local Business Forum heard from Warwick District Councillor Andrew Day, who shared the latest developments on the Transforming Leamington project through his work on the Leamington Transformation Board.

The event, which took place at the Mercure Walton Hall Hotel and Spa in Wellesbourne, also heard from the Chamber’s head of policy Sean Rose on the upcoming General Election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew described how the first phase of the Leamington Creative Quarter – which is being developed in partnership with CDP – is already proving to be a major success as a £5m project at Spencer Yard was completed last year.

Members of the Chamber's Mid-Warwickshire Local Business Forum

It has seen the former Grade II listed United Reform Church transformed into creative offices and digital media space which is now occupied by Cogent and is also home to The Fold, a shared workspace that includes creative studios.

Now, work is also underway to redevelop the former Stoneleigh Arms and Old School site in Clemens Street, creating a centre for the creative arts.

Regenerative work has also started to transform Leamington Town Hall into a creative hub, with areas of flexible working space available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew also revealed plans to improve transport links – including rail, bus and cycle – as well as a future ambition to attract a top-class hotel into the town centre.

He said: “Leamington is such a great place to live, work and do business and this work is helping to reimagine some of the spaces in the town centre to attract people.

“The way people used town centres was changing before Covid and that has been accelerated by the pandemic. So, by offering creative and co-working spaces and areas for events, we can really make the most of what Leamington has to offer.”

Olivia Parrish, chair of the Chamber’s Mid-Warwickshire Local Business Forum, said: “The plans for Leamington are so exciting and we were thrilled that Andrew could come to give us such a thorough update on progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The businesses around the table were really energised by the plans and it was also a chance to ask questions and feed back to Andrew.

“It’s exactly why this Forum is so important and we look forward to hosting our next event after the General Election.”

Sean told the meeting that the Chamber has launched a General Election campaign of its own and is calling for more provision for employment land in the region, a focus on skills and for the next Government to reduce the cost of doing business.