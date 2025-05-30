Businesses identify skills as key priority for region's new economic manifesto

Businesses in Warwickshire were given the opportunity to help shape a new manifesto which will set out the region’s economic agenda – with skills identified as a key priority.

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce held its latest Mid-Warwickshire Local Business Forum at the Holiday Inn, in Kenilworth.

Representatives from businesses across the area were asked to rank priorities around a number of topics ranging from business competitiveness and infrastructure to training the workforce of the future.

These top-level insights will be used alongside a variety of regional research and economic data to develop the manifesto which will set out the strategic economic aims for Coventry and Warwickshire for the next three years.

Skills was one of the key topics of conversation, with businesses highlighting the need for better links with schools as well as careers advisors who understand the local economy and can educate young people about the wide variety of careers available.

Businesses also discussed the current economic climate, speaking about challenges including access to funding, recruitment, marketing and the impact of increases in National Insurance and minimum wage.

Corin Crane, chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “It was fantastic to hear the views of a wide range of businesses as we look to our members to help shape our new manifesto.

“As a Chamber it is important we have an understanding of the national policy agenda, however this isn’t always relevant locally, so it is even more important that we have a deep understanding of the issues being faced by businesses right across Coventry and Warwickshire.

“We want to take a ground-up approach to our policy work, ensuring that we are successfully representing the views of our members.

“Coventry and Warwickshire is home to innovation, start-ups and some of the county’s biggest businesses, so it is also essential that our manifesto makes it clear that Coventry and Warwickshire forms a key part of the West Midlands economy to help drive investment and future growth.

“Skills was of course one of the main talking points of the meeting, and rightly so. It feels like you could be discussing any topic and the conversation will always come back to skills.

“There is a clear need for better links between business and education and this will form an important section in our manifesto, helping to ensure that we have a strong future workforce and that skills needs are met.”

Kate Hunter, deputy chair of the Chamber’s Mid-Warwickshire Local Business Forum, added: “These meetings provide members with an excellent opportunity to connect and discuss the challenges they are facing as well as what is going well for them currently.

“When running a business it can often feel like you’re dealing with certain issues alone, but these meetings demonstrate this is not the case and they act as a space to share ideas and best practice.

“Skills formed a key part of discussions and it is clear that recruitment and finding the right people to fill job vacancies is a challenge, particularly with businesses being stretched by National Insurance and minimum wage increases, so this was a chance for members to make their voices heard ahead of the manifesto being developed.”