Businesses in north of Warwickshire can help shape the region

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Businesses in the north of Warwickshire can help to shape plans for the region’s economy – whatever the political landscape – a meeting has heard.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce held its latest North Warwickshire Local Business Forum at the Weston Hall Hotel in Bulkington.

Representatives from a range of businesses – as well as local authorities – were in attendance and were asked to rank some of the priorities for the economy to help feed into a manifesto for the region that is being produced by the Chamber to release later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes at a time when the Government is looking to devolve more powers to the regions and Sarah Windrum, chair of the Local Business Forum, said businesses had a big role to play.

Businesses meet at the North Warwickshire Local Business Forum

She said: “There is a drive to move power out of Whitehall and into the regions and that is coming to Warwickshire.

“How exactly that might look is yet to be decided but we know that across Warwickshire, District and County Councils local leaders are looking at options to simplify the current structures to make financial savings and streamline decision making.

“In this region, we’re in the unusual situation where Coventry is part of the West Midlands Combined Authority and Warwickshire is not, yet Coventry and Warwickshire still sits together strategically as a sub-regional economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to remember businesses don’t operate according to political boundaries and, again, there are currently anomalies where one company could have access to a support programme and another, just a short distance away, would not because of the postcode they are operating under.

“That is why it is so important that the regional business voice is heard and that is why our Local Business Forums are so important.

“We had an excellent turnout at the Weston Hall Hotel and it was great to get everyone’s input into our manifesto.”

Corin Crane, chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are speaking to businesses right across Coventry and Warwickshire to pull together our manifesto and it’s really important to get the input from those in the north of the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as being part of Warwickshire, the north of Warwickshire is close to Birmingham and also south Leicestershire so, in many ways, is in a really sweet spot economically.

“So, it’s vital that we get the views of our members in that area so that’s reflected in our manifesto which will be an economic blueprint for decision-makers in our region.”