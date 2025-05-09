Businesses praise south Warwickshire development plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Business leaders in south Warwickshire have backed local development plans to have a positive impact on the regional economy.

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce held its latest South Warwickshire Local Business Forum at the Mercure Warwickshire Walton Hall Hotel & Spa in Wellesbourne.

One of the key topics of conversation was the Local Plans for the area, which designate sites for development of housing, employment space and infrastructure.

Larry Coltman, the chair of the Local Business Forum, said: “One of our roles as a Chamber is to speak up for businesses in the region but also to make sure we make the case to decision-makers on policies that will have an effect on economic growth.

Larry Coltman

“Local Plans are fundamental to that and I am pleased that both Stratford-on-Avon District Council and Warwick District Council have listened to the views of our Employment Land Group.

“We hear a lot about housing targets but it’s vital that they are matched by space for employment. The people who live in the houses will need jobs to go to!

“That is why we have made representations on all local plans in our region and we’re confident that Stratford and Warwick have, broadly, got this right.”

Corin Crane, chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, added: “There has been an ongoing debate about the need for more employment land across the region over many years and where we think councils need to go further, we will speak out.

“Equally, it’s right that we give credit where credit is due.

“There is a duty to co-operate between all councils across Coventry and Warwickshire and we believe there is more that can be done on employment land across the wider region. For our economy to grow, we need to supply the space for businesses to expand or to attract new firms into our area.”

The Local Business Forum also heard from businesses from across south Warwickshire on the current economic climate.

The consensus was of an uncertain economic picture, which was backed up by the Chamber’s latest Quarterly Economic Survey.

Corin added: “The economic outlook for Coventry and Warwickshire is still in positive territory but circumstances are moving so fast on a global scale, which is creating uncertainty among businesses in our region.

“That’s why it is vitally important that we do everything at a local and regional level to harness growth.”