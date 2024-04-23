Businesses set to pitch in for charity at Chamber golf day in Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s annual President’s Golf Day will take place at Whitefield’s Golf Course, part of Draycote Hotel in Rugby, on Friday June 21, raising money for leading Coventry and Warwickshire charity The Myton Hospices.

Sponsored by Meriden fire protection specialists TBL Fire Protection alongside the Coventry office of accountancy firm Azets, the event will be played in a pairs format and to handicap, meaning seasoned golfers can compete fairly alongside newcomers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And for the first time this year, the top two pairs in the tournament will go on to compete in a national final against the best players from other Chamber regions who qualify from their own charity tournaments.

Corin Crane, Danielle Hamill, Chris Willmott, Jerri Thompson, Jo Billings.

The region which goes on to win the national final will then host the subsequent year’s national tournament.

Corin Crane, Chief Executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing back the President’s Golf Day for a third time, and we’re really excited to see which pairs will make it through to the national final.

“It’s not only a chance for talented players to potentially represent Coventry & Warwickshire on the national stage, but to raise money for a wonderful charity in Myton Hospices and to network with companies in a beautiful setting at the Draycote Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’d encourage golfers both novice and expert to come along, as handicaps will be enforced – and there will be a delicious barbecue to round things off too.”

Jerri Thompson, Business Development Manager at TBL Fire Protection, added: “We were only too happy to headline sponsor the President’s Golf Day as we’re incredibly proud of the great work Myton Hospices do, as well as many of our staff being keen golfers.

“We have recently set up our small works division, which aims to assist in any fire compliance issues landlords and tenants may have, within their commercial or residential buildings, so sponsoring the day will be a fantastic way to meet a whole range of potential new customers.

“We’re really looking forward to a great day of golfing and networking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle Hamill, Regional Managing Partner of Azets, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the President’s Golf Day. It’s a fantastic event bringing together local businesses, and supporting an amazing local charity. We’re looking forward to a fun day networking and golfing and looking forward to seeing who will be making it to the national tournament!”

And Chris Willmott, Partnerships Manager at Myton Hospices, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the Chamber, its sponsors and the Draycote Hotel for organising this fantastic event to raise money for The Myton Hospices.

“Eighty per cent of our funding comes from donations, with Myton having to raise a staggering £12.5million this year to continue to provide our services free of charge, so events like this really make a massive difference to our ability to provide end-of-life care to our patients, from diagnosis to death.

“It’s set to be a brilliant tournament, and I’m intrigued to see which businesses will be representing the region at the national final.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Billings, Business Development Manager at Draycote Hotel, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting the President’s Annual Golf Day here at Draycote Hotel and Whitefield’s Golf Club.

“We have a championship golf course with beautiful views over neighbouring Draycote Water and playing here will be an enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels. We look forward to extending our hospitality to everyone on the day.”

Chamber president Steve Harcourt said: “I would like to say thank you to those members of the Chamber who have already booked their place in what is set to be a fantastic networking and sporting occasion.

“I would like to thank all involved in organising from the Chamber team, to the course management and their teams, who are ensuring that the day will be one to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It gives the businesses of Coventry and Warwickshire a great opportunity to get together in a relaxed atmosphere, so that we can fashion new partnerships and maintain current relationships with the local business community that work so well together.

“Here’s to a great day of golf and I will see you on the course!”