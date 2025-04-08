Butterfly Effect: 'Miracle' chain of community connections helps save Rugby dad's life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘miracle’ chain of community connections led to a life-saving intervention in Rugby town centre when dad David Macready experienced a cardiac emergency.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Friday afternoon while David was visiting MACK Hair Studios in Lawrence Sheriff Street.

In a fortunate coincidence, Ella McCauley, 21, a staff member at neighbouring bar and live music venue, INSIDE THE 22, had completed first aid training just four days earlier—training that proved critically important in the emergency response.

“It was a miracle,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella helped save a man's life who got into difficulty at Mack.Hair Studios. Picture: Google.

"I only completed my first aid course last Monday. I tried to get David to open his eyes, but he wasn’t responding.”

Ella, the newly appointed restaurant manager at INSIDE the 22, said it was scary not knowing if David was going to pull through.

Claire Gillooly, owner of MACK Hair Studios recalled the moments during the emergency: "David has been a beloved customer of MACK for many years. Seeing him like that was such a shock, and it became apparent very quickly that he needed urgent medical assistance.

"Our employee Megan immediately called the emergency services before we then rushed next door to our neighbours at INSIDE THE 22 to ask if anyone was first aid trained. I’ll be forever grateful that Ella was there that day. Her and her colleague Sam’s immediate response made all the difference. This experience has shown us that we're not just individual businesses — we're a community that supports each other when needed most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incredible life-saving story began with a chance conversation between two business owners at a new Rugby First business community forum event at the end of January.

INSIDE THE 22 owner Oliver Taylor explained, “This amazing story exemplifies how seemingly small positive actions can make a big difference—in this case, a lifesaving difference.

"During a networking meeting organised by the town centre’s BID, Rugby First, for a group of local Rugby businesses - which happened to be held at the bar - I met members of Coventry & Warwickshire Growth Hub who offered their services and advice on grants that may be available to us.

"We were looking to get all our shift leaders and managers Fire Marshal and First Aid trained. Ella has recently been promoted to Restaurant Manager and as such, she was offered the opportunity to take the same training as other members of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to Warwickshire County Council, we received full funding for Ella's training, and four other members of the team including Sam Ayris, who went to fetch the nearby defibrillator used in the incident. Ella completed her training on the Monday prior to the incident. On Friday, she had saved a life. That is down to her quick thinking, her courage under fire, her calm level-headedness, her gumption and her heroism. We could not be prouder of her."

The defibrillator used during the emergency was installed thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Our Jay Foundation, a local charity dedicated to placing life-saving equipment throughout Rugby.

"Immediate access to defibrillators significantly improves outcomes during cardiac emergencies," said Naomi Rees Issitt from the OurJay Foundation.

"David's experience highlights exactly why we're working to increase the number of defibrillators available in Rugby town centre, in memory of our Jamie. These devices are essential community resources. We also cannot express highly enough the importance of people like Ella, who used essential life-saving skills to help David and save his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What an absolute hero she is. Everyone at OurJay Foundation wishes David a speedy recovery and we hope to see him on his feet again very soon.”

In a further twist to the story, the defibrillator used to resuscitate David was located from the building in the town centre that he shares a name with, Macready Theatre.

David's wife Tracey later shared her family's gratitude: "Words don't even begin to cover what we truly feel about what Ella and the team at INSIDE THE 22 did for our family. She saved David's life, and in turn our lives also. She’s truly amazing and a wonderful soul. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

The dad is now recovering in hospital.

Linda Lowne, director of Rugby First, which organised the original networking event, added: "This extraordinary sequence of events from a casual conversation at our Business Forum that led to life-saving action just weeks later demonstrates why bringing local businesses together and fostering a true sense of community is so important. This incident has proved how this training saves lives, and we are so proud of the businesses and individuals involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d encourage all local businesses to take advantage of the funding and training opportunities available through Rugby First, Coventry & Warwickshire Growth Hub and the Skills Hub.”

Separately, Rugby First Town Rangers will shortly also be receiving enhanced training so that they are qualified to FREC 3. This will allow our Rangers to provide enhanced First Aid cover at our many town centre events.

Steven Convery, Business Skills Support Officer at Warwickshire Skills Hub whose organisation facilitated the training for INSIDE THE 22, commented: "I am proud to have supported a local Rugby business in accessing a grant for essential first aid training.

"I know our grants are important, but this just goes to show the critical impact they can have, as this one has already saved a life. When supporting businesses in accessing funds, we don’t always appreciate the value they bring. This one has made me truly appreciate the impact they can have, and I feel proud to have done my small part in supporting INSIDE THE 22 and Ella."