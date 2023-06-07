Register
'Buzz' at Monks Kirby church as visitors enjoy view from top of tower to celebrate repair work

Guests admired stunning views and celebrated repair works to the pinnacles and weathervanes
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 7th Jun 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 13:19 BST

Visitors to Monks Kirby were invited to climb the church tower at the weekend.

More than 150 guests visited the village and enjoyed the stunning views from the top of St Edith’s Church.

A replica Lego® model of the church, built by community groups using 15,000 bricks, was also unveiled.

Visitors enjoy looking at the model of the church.Visitors enjoy looking at the model of the church.
Visitors also enjoyed bell-ringing at the free open weekend, held to show off the repairs made possible thanks to the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Patricia Barnett, a church representative, said: “There was a really ‘buzz’ about the place. Climbing up to the tower roof and having a go at the bell-ringing attracted large numbers, and everyone marvelled at the Lego model.

"Many visitors watched the short film showing the repairs to the pinnacles and the history of the church - and several enjoyed exploring the church on their own or with a tour guide.”

The Lego model of the church.The Lego model of the church.
