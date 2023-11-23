By-Election to elect two new councillors for Rugby Borough Council's Dunsmore Ward

Cllr Howard Roberts and Cllr Deepah Roberts' will stand down

A By-Election takes place next month to elect two new councillors for Rugby Borough Council's Dunsmore Ward.

The by-election takes place on Thursday, December 14 following Cllr Howard Roberts and Cllr Deepah Roberts' decision to stand down from the council.

Cllr Howard Roberts has also stood down from Warwickshire County Council, meaning a by-election to elect a new councillor for the county's Dunsmore and Leam Valley Division takes place on the same day.

Rugby Town Hall.

Residents who wish to vote in the by-elections must be on the electoral register by 12 midnight on Tuesday, November 28.

Applications to vote by post at the by-elections must be submitted before 5pm on Wednesday, November 29, while applications to vote by proxy must be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday 6 December.

Voters who intend to vote at a polling station must produce a valid form of photo ID in order to receive a ballot paper.

Applications for a free Voter Authority Certificate must be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday, December 6.

Residents can find out more information and submit applications via www.rugby.gov.uk/elections

Due to availability, a number of new polling stations have been booked for the by-elections.