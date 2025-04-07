Cadent Foundation to strengthen focus on tackling fuel poverty after announcing record year of support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Coventry-based Cadent Foundation has announced that it will strengthen its efforts to address the interconnected issues of cold homes, low incomes and poor health, after releasing its 2024 Impact Report.

The announcement comes on the back of a record-breaking year for the Foundation, in which it more than tripled the amount of people it supported through funding vital fuel poverty programmes. Over the past year, over £4.2m worth of grants and funding have been distributed to charity partners, resulting in just under 38,000 people receiving support with advice and energy measures.

Additionally, support provided from Cadent Foundation enabled £1.9m cost savings for those living in the most vulnerable communities through energy efficiency measures and advice – a 71 per cent uplift from the previous year. Over 9,500 homes became more efficient (a 64% uplift), while financial gains of £7.7m (up 38%) were also achieved through income maximisation advice.

Its recent Winter Support Fund, which provides £2m worth of winter aid for those feeling the biggest effects of cold weather, supported over 34,000 alone, with almost £900,000 worth of energy and food vouchers distributed to households living in fuel poverty. Despite this record-breaking year, Cadent Foundation will continue its work in supporting people living in fuel poverty.

Ranjit Blythe, Managing Director of Cadent Foundation, said: “As we reflect on another year of milestone achievements, we are very proud to have supported our incredible charity partners, who support households across the UK living in fuel poverty. However, our work is not complete.

“We are now three years into the cost-of-living challenge, yet the struggles facing millions of people don’t appear to be easing. With changes to the winter fuel allowance and benefits support coming into effect, we may yet see even more people at risk of falling into fuel poverty.”

Some of Cadent Foundation’s key projects for 2024 included:

Investing in its long-term partnership with Groundwork to extend its Green Doctor programme, establishing a new academy of 35 trainees who can offer in-home energy advice.

Extending its Citizens Advice funding to eight more locations, now totalling 17 centres, which will offer more one-on-one energy advice across the country.

Recognising the correlation between cold homes and poor health, with a first-of-its-kind project with Birmingham Community Healthcare Partnership to launch the Direct Access to Wellbeing Services team, in partnership with Cadent.

Reinstating the £2m Winter Support Fund, making immediate financial help available through its partners, including energy and food vouchers, as well as heating appliances and cooking equipment.

Ranjit Blythe added: “As we look ahead to 2025, we will strengthen our focus on fuel poverty, looking to scale our efforts and exploring innovative partnerships which we know are critical to combatting fuel poverty. We will be working with charity partners to expand some of our successful initiatives, while also looking to develop new sustainable solutions that will make the most difference to those who need it most.

“Through the development of long-term and sustainable initiatives, coupled with strong collaboration across business, charity and government, I’m confident we will continue making a positive impact for an issue that impacts those most vulnerable within our society.”

Cadent Foundation has been funded by Cadent, the UK’s largest gas distribution network, since 2019. Cadent’s investors continue to commit beyond their regulatory obligations, providing one per cent of the company’s post-tax profits to the Foundation. So far, Cadent Foundation has awarded over £25 million in grants since launching.

To find out more information, please visit cadentfoundation.com.