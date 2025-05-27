The heart of Houlton in Rugby will provide the backdrop for the launch event for a campaign to raise awareness of water pollution.

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust is holding its Wild for Water event at The Barn in Houlton, offering family-friendly activities and educational opportunities for all ages.

Families will be able to get involved in activities including creating raindrop suncatchers, painting water-themed designs onto rocks, and learning about the wonderful wildlife they

may see in and around local waterways.

The campaign kicks off in Houlton.

There will also be the chance to see a spectacular handmade topper on one of the nearby red post boxes, made by Houlton’s own WI.

Children and adults can also pledge to do one of Warwickshire Wildlife Trust’s ‘five refreshing actions you can take for water’, as well as enjoying a walk along the nearby Newt Trail and exploring Houlton’s nature corridors.

The event will take place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, May 31. Most activities will be hosted inside The Barn and, weather permitting, there will also be a dog-friendly gazebo outside.

Wild for Water is a campaign about water pollution and water quality across Warwickshire, Coventry, and Solihull. From now until April 2026, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust will be hosting a variety of events, talks, activities, volunteer opportunities, and more to help illustrate the importance of clean water for both people and wildlife.

Catherine Craig, Campaigns Officer from Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, added: “This launch event is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to get involved with the campaign, to learn more about the current state of our waterways, and to celebrate the abundance of wildlife that relies on our streams, lakes, and rivers for their homes and survival.”

Elly Hemus, Community Development Lead at Urban&Civic, added: “We are proud that our work to create rich and vibrant green spaces and ecological areas at Houlton is being recognised through this event. Our residents already know and value how much green space they have access to at Houlton and it is always great to introduce new people to these areas and in doing so, help organisations like Warwickshire Wildlife Trust to promote important messages around water quality through events like this.”

Found out more about the Wild for Water event at Houlton and other forthcoming events on the Houlton website.