The controversial bid to close Rugby station’s ticket office has seen a petition added to the efforts to force a rethink.

The initial announcement of plans for wholesale closures across the country – put forward by the train companies but driven by the government – saw rapid and widespread opposition.

That saw the consultation period extended to September 1 but with no change to the plans – which would force people to book online or buy at ticket machines.

There was also widespread disbelief that the train companies thought anyone would believe their claim that switching ticket office teams to floating roles around stations would help more people and be a lasting solution.

Rugby Station... the ticket office team do a terrific job to keep services accessible for those who now fear its closure would stop them travelling by rail.

The number of people using ticket offices has undoubtedly dropped in recent years but there is plentiful evidence that machines and apps cannot offer the best advice or lowest price for complex journeys – meaning many of those booking with the technology are potentially paying more without realising it.

That’s been one strand of the support for ticket offices – with Rugby’s team having a glowing reputation for guiding people through the maze.

But they also help many of the 12 per cent of travellers who still rely on them because they cannot or choose not to use the tech.

And this has seen Rugby campaigner Kieren Brown launch a petition – which can found by clicking here – to add to the established methods of objecting.

He says on it: “As a disabled train user, I am deeply concerned about the potential closure of the Rugby ticket office.

“The office plays a crucial role in ensuring accessibility and convenience for all passengers, particularly those with disabilities.

“It provides vital assistance to individuals who require extra support or have specific requirements when purchasing tickets or seeking travel information.

“Closing the ticket office would create significant barriers for disabled individuals like myself, making it incredibly challenging to navigate through the complexities of ticketing systems without personalised assistance.

“This could result in increased stress, confusion and potentially missed connections or incorrect fares.”

He also highlights the issues for those without access to the technology the rail companies see as the only answer needed.

He adds: “Moreover, removing this facility will disproportionately affect elderly passengers who may struggle with technology or lack access to online services.

“Not everyone has access to smartphones or computers to purchase tickets digitally.

"The closure of the ticket office would further isolate these vulnerable members of our community by limiting their ability to travel independently.”

And in a final plea, he says: “Sign this petition today to protect the rights and convenience of disabled individuals, elderly passengers and all those who rely on face-to-face assistance at Rugby station.

“Together, we can ensure that everyone has equal access to safe and convenient travel options in our town.”

In addition to signing the petition, you can also register individual objections by going to: www.transportfocus.org.uk/ticket-office-consultation/ or by email to: [email protected]