Campaigners host public meeting to share concerns about major new housing plan in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerned residents from Dunchurch and surrounding villages are being invited to a public meeting to discuss a major new housing development.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place at Dunchurch Village Hall on Wednesday, May 14, at 7pm and is being jointly organised by Action4Dunchurch and Stand Against Lodge Farm Village (SALFV).

Organisers want to share their worries about the impact of Rugby Borough Council’s new Local Plan Options Consultation, which closes on May 19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potential development sites include Lodge Farm, Rainsbrook, Coventry Road, Thurlaston, Grandborough, Cawston, Ashlawn Road.

Campaigners are worried about the housing plan.

Confirmed attendees include John Tautu (SALFV) – Presentation on the proposed sites and impacts; Nick Jones – lifelong Dunchurch resident; Joe Oliver – local business owner (Dunchurch Pools Marina); George Holmes – guidance on submitting effective objections; Cllr Michael Moran, leader of Rugby Borough Council and Cllr Dale Keeling, Warwickshire County Council and RBC.

John Tautu, Chair of SALFV, said: “We’re holding this event so that local people can hear the facts, understand what’s at stake, and take practical action before it’s too late.

“This is not about party politics — it’s about giving communities a say on development that could change their lives and landscapes forever.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and sign feedback forms on the night, or learn how to formulate their own feedback to the process.

Jo Phillips, of Action4Dunchurch,said: “This consultation is not a done deal — but time is short.

"The deadline for public input is Sunday, May 19, and we want as many residents as possible to have their say. We’re encouraging everyone to bring a friend, a neighbour or family member. Let’s make our voices count.”

The meeting is open to all.

Campaigners fear the Lodge Farm new town proposal, recently revived as part of Rugby Borough Council’s Local Plan review, would cause long-term damage to communities across the borough – not just to the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme, backed by developer St Modwen, proposes building up to 2,700 homes on open farmland between Dunchurch and the A45.

A spokesperson from St. Modwen Homes, said: “Lodge Farm, having previously been identified as a suitable and sustainable location for development by Rugby Borough Council, provides an important opportunity to contribute towards the increased housing need in the area, without needing to release any Green Belt land.

“Our proposals provide for a range of uses, including residential and employment development, primary and secondary schools, public open space, a village centre, as well as new community and health facilities, all of which would be accessibly located within the new settlement.

“We are working with the local authority whilst taking onboard feedback from residents and local stakeholders regarding transport and connectivity around the proposed development. For example, our current proposals explore how a cohesive, well-connected community can be created, with safe and attractive crossing points over the A45. On top of this, they also include new public transport facilities and services, along with the potential to deliver upgraded cycling infrastructure via existing public rights of way to ensure the provision of sustainable access to the surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regarding traffic specifically, a range of physical highway improvements have been and continue to be delivered within the area which will significantly relieve perceived transport issues and help to reduce traffic issues.”