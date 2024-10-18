Campaigners prepare to march to save services at Rugby's Hospital of St Cross

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Campaigners are preparing to join a march next week to help protect services at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross.

Volunteers and activists have formed Rugby St Cross Action Group who have organised the protest for Saturday, October 26.

They are inviting people to join them at Whitehall Recreation Ground at 10.30am with the walk starting at 11am.

Thomas Crinigan, who is one of the organisers, said: “Together, we aim to hold health commissioners and decision-makers accountable, demanding increased services to meet the needs of our rapidly growing population.

Rugby's Hospital of St Cross.

“Join us in making our voices heard and ensuring that everyone in Rugby has access to quality healthcare.”

The march has been organised in the same week that University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust announced the closure of Hoskyn Ward at the Barby Road hospital.

Hospital bosses insist access to medical inpatient beds at the hospital will remain the same for patients.

The route is from Whitehall Road – Clifton Road – Church Street – North Street and then into Caldecott Park.

Thomas said: “We need 20 volunteer marshals in high-vis to help navigate the junctions and to keep everyone safe. A safety briefing for this will commence in Whitehall Park at 10.30am.”

To get involved or for more information, join March for St Cross on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/856645509882152?locale=en_GB The group has more than 1,000 members so far.

Hoskyn Ward at St Cross Hospital will close on December 4.