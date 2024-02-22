Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Campaigners in Rugby are fighting back against plans to build a major housing development on former GEC land.

They are inviting people to a public meeting at Hill Street Community Centre to discuss St Modwen Homes’ development on land by Rounds Gardens.

The deadline for appeals to Rugby Borough Council is March 4.

Plans submitted to Rugby Borough Council.

Tamsin Jane, who lives near the site, said: “We are fighting back following the submission of a proposed major planning application for 134 houses.

"The land is one of the few remaining greenfield sites surrounding the town centre area, which has been a protected area for wildlife for a quarter of a century - the old GEC Willans works’ sports field.”

The application proposes to develop five one bedroom apartments; 15 two bedroom apartments; 35 two bedroom houses; 57 three bedroom houses and 22 four bedroom houses.

Tamsin said residents are concerned about an increase in traffic: “It would add to the already congested traffic at Newbold Road.

"Also, a significantly increased number of vehicles from the development will be attempting to exit the new estate by turning through the main Newbold Road traffic from a newly proposed one-way-system giving no other option.

“There will be significant loss of habitat for protected species living safely in the field for the last 25 years-including bats, badgers, and hedgehogs.”

People living near the site are also worried about trees being lost if the development gets the go ahead.

Tamsin said: “This development will lead to huge loss of local parking and greater pressures on already very pressured local amenities.

“The local residents believe that, for these reasons, the proposals will impact on residents throughout the town and not just those living on the estate and encourage you to join the fight against this development.”

Resident Julie Warren is part of a group of around ten residents raising awareness of the plans.

They have been going door-to-door dropping leaflets to people living around the designated area.

She said: “If there has to be a development, it would be good to compromise. We think a smaller development that we could all use would be better. has launched a petition against the plans.”

The residents’ public meeting takes place on Thursday, February 29, at 8.15pm at the Hill Street Community Centre, Hill Street, CV21 2NB.

All appeals should be sent to: [email protected] quoting reference R24/0111