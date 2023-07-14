Judges from Heart of England in Bloom have been treated to a tour of the town and its horticultural highlights this week.

They visited Caldecott Park, the Great Central Way nature reserve and Whitehall Recreation Ground.

And with the bicentenary of the birth of rugby football inspiring the borough's Bloom entry, the tour also included a visit to Rugby School and the William Webb Ellis statue, where the floral tribute to the famous Webb Ellis Cup has been decorated in the colours of the French flag to celebrate this year's Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in France in September.

Rugby Borough Council gardeners Catherina Holyoak and Leah Anderson-Howe, Heart of England in Bloom judges Nicola Clarke and Joe Hayden, and council gardeners Bradley Herriott and Chris Cox at the bedding displays in Caldecott Park.

Volunteers from Rugby Wildlife Group, Warwickshire Butterfly Conservation and Newton and Biggin Parish Council met the judges at the Five Arches stretch of the Great Central Way to hear how conversation work has created a diverse range of habitats where wildlife, flora and fauna can thrive, while the tour also visited the refurbished bandstand in Whitehall Recreation Ground and the rec's new pathways which link to the council's Park Connector Network of 'green' travel corridors.

Judges also learned about the council's work with partners to boost biodiversity in the borough, including the creation of 'pollinator-friendly' wildflower and grassland urban meadows, and its ongoing partnership with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust to protect and enhance habitats at Swift Valley Park, Cock Robin Wood, Ashlawn Cutting and Newbold Quarry Nature Reserve.

The tour ended with a visit to Brownsover Community School, where pupils have created garden displays celebrating the bicentenary of rugby football, herb and 'alphabet' gardens, and a 'bug house' home for insects.

Tom Kittendorf, Rugby Borough Council chief officer for leisure and wellbeing, said: "Heart of England in Bloom and the council's own Rugby in Bloom brings our community together every year to help make the borough blossom during the summer months."It's a real team effort and a tribute to the hard work and dedication of a number of council teams, schools, sponsors, volunteers, businesses and community organisations."

Rugby has won gold at the Heart of England in Bloom Awards 14 years in a row.