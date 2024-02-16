Can they fix it? Yes, they can! Volunteers bring repair cafe to Rugby this weekend
Broken electricals, toys, bikes and textiles can be repaired
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Skilled volunteers are inviting people in Rugby to breathe life back into old or broken items.
Repair Cafe Rugby is back at St Andrew's Church this Saturday (February 17) from 10am - noon.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Visitors are welcome to bring broken electricals, toys, bikes and textiles for repair.
The group meet the third Saturday of each month in St Andrew’s Church in Rugby town centre from 10am start. For more information, email [email protected]