Can you dig it? Garden boost for green-minded Rugby pupils

“We hope our donation of gardening equipment will serve them well in the warmer weather”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 5th Apr 2024, 12:40 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 12:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Green-minded pupils at a Rugby school are digging their new garden thanks to a donation.

Rokeby Primary School in Rugby enlisted the help of Barratt and David Wilson Homes in a bid to improve outdoor facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now the work is finished, they gifted a number of children’s wheelbarrows, gardening sets and benches to ensure the school’s pupils benefit further from the garden for their wellbeing and outdoor learning.

Ashley Doyle, Guy Field and Kieron Peel with the pupils at Rokeby Primary School.Ashley Doyle, Guy Field and Kieron Peel with the pupils at Rokeby Primary School.
Ashley Doyle, Guy Field and Kieron Peel with the pupils at Rokeby Primary School.

Headteacher Vicky Allan, said: “This garden will be enjoyed by our Rokeby children for many years to come.”

As part of the works at the school, the homebuilders turfed the garden and implemented a number of sleepers for raised planters.

Ashley Doyle, site manager, supervised the project.

He said: “We wanted to make sure the garden would become a valuable space for the pupils and we hope our donation of gardening equipment will serve them well in the warmer weather.”

Related topics:RugbyDavid Wilson Homes