Can you dig it? Garden boost for green-minded Rugby pupils
and live on Freeview channel 276
Green-minded pupils at a Rugby school are digging their new garden thanks to a donation.
Rokeby Primary School in Rugby enlisted the help of Barratt and David Wilson Homes in a bid to improve outdoor facilities.
Now the work is finished, they gifted a number of children’s wheelbarrows, gardening sets and benches to ensure the school’s pupils benefit further from the garden for their wellbeing and outdoor learning.
Headteacher Vicky Allan, said: “This garden will be enjoyed by our Rokeby children for many years to come.”
As part of the works at the school, the homebuilders turfed the garden and implemented a number of sleepers for raised planters.
Ashley Doyle, site manager, supervised the project.
He said: “We wanted to make sure the garden would become a valuable space for the pupils and we hope our donation of gardening equipment will serve them well in the warmer weather.”