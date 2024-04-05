Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Green-minded pupils at a Rugby school are digging their new garden thanks to a donation.

Rokeby Primary School in Rugby enlisted the help of Barratt and David Wilson Homes in a bid to improve outdoor facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the work is finished, they gifted a number of children’s wheelbarrows, gardening sets and benches to ensure the school’s pupils benefit further from the garden for their wellbeing and outdoor learning.

Ashley Doyle, Guy Field and Kieron Peel with the pupils at Rokeby Primary School.

Headteacher Vicky Allan, said: “This garden will be enjoyed by our Rokeby children for many years to come.”

As part of the works at the school, the homebuilders turfed the garden and implemented a number of sleepers for raised planters.

Ashley Doyle, site manager, supervised the project.