Captivating light trail returns to historic grounds of Coombe Abbey Park

"This year's event will provide a much-needed escape from the dark winter evenings, transforming them into a world of beauty and enchantment, and we can't wait to welcome everyone to our breath-taking venues."
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:05 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:05 GMT
A striking seasonal light show is set to illuminate a park near Rugby.

Luminate is once again heading to Coombe Abbey Park and will help to herald in the festive season.

It will run from Friday, November 24 to Tuesday, January 2.

Light up your winter at Coombe Abbey.Light up your winter at Coombe Abbey.
"Luminate is back, and we're excited to share the magic of autumn nights with our community," said Daniel Maycock, Director at Luminate.

"This year's event will provide a much-needed escape from the dark winter evenings, transforming them into a world of beauty and enchantment, and we can't wait to welcome everyone to our breath-taking venues."

Luminate Light Trail is designed to be a heart-warming and memorable experience for everyone. They also run sensory evenings, making it accessible and enjoyable. Whether you're seeking a romantic evening stroll, a family outing, or a delightful date night, this winter event promises to be a beacon of joy and wonder. Speaking of date nights, Luminate has been the backdrop for five unforgettable proposals since its inception in 2019, adding an extra layer of enchantment to this magical experience.

Perfect for all the family, it will be a chance for everyone to immerse themselves in a sparkling trail as darkness descends.

The mesmerising mile-long walk, will feature three different themes including wild woodland to incorporate the stunning surroundings.

A number of Christmas chalets selling festive food and drink will be available and there will be fit pits for visitors to toast marshmallows as well.

Tickets are on sale now and for further information or to book visit www.luminatecoombe.com

