Car wheel specialists moving back to old Warwick home after 40 years away

A supplier of wheels for modern and classic cars, which boasts customers from as far away as Australia, is set for a move back into its old Warwick home after more than 40 years away.

John Brown Wheels is in the process of moving into the 22,224 sq ft Taylor Group House on Wedgnock Lane after Warwickshire commercial property agency Wareing & Company agreed a deal.

The firm designs replicas of alloy wheels for a range of modern vehicles as well as classic cars in need of an upgrade, from tiny wheels for 1960s Minis, to larger wheels for classic Volkswagen Type 2 campervans, and supplies to both the public and the trade.

Founded in 1972 in Coventry, John Brown Wheels was founded by the late Jonathan Brown and his brother Chris, who started off storing wheels in their bedroom and directing customers to call a telephone box between 6 and 8pm for any enquiries.

From left: Jonathan Blood (Wareing & Company), Chris Brown (John Brown Wheels), and David Brown (John Brown Wheels) outside Taylor Group House in Wedgnock Lane

After a loan of £100 from their mother, the brothers grew the business and eventually opened 16 branches around the UK while basing itself at Wedgnock Lane in the 1970s and 1980s.

In that time, John Brown Wheels built up a strong reputation among classic car enthusiasts both in the UK and abroad, with orders being shipped as far as Japan and Australia.

However, after two decades at its current premises in Stockton, Chris and his son Rich felt the time was right to find a new premises to help the business grow.

During a visit to Warwick, Chris happened to see that Taylor Group House was up for sale through Wareing & Company, and called the agents soon after.

From left: David Brown, Chris Brown, and Jonathan Blood inside Taylor Group House

He said: “When I saw Taylor Group House was up for sale, I thought it was fate.

“Our premises in Stockton was becoming a little tired and we were in need of a new place to call home. But I never thought we might be able to move back to our old place in Warwick.

“I was initially told the premises had just been sold, which was a real shame. But a couple of months later, Jonathan Blood at Wareing called me back to ask if I was still interested as the original deal had fallen through. I said I was and we quickly arranged a viewing.

“Seeing the building again on our first viewing brought back a lot of memories – not only of our success there, but of my brother too. The decision to come back just felt right.”

John Brown Wheels is now in the process of fitting out Taylor Group House and transferring its inventory over, with a planned opening date in the new year. It is also hopeful of hiring new staff once the company moves in.

“Demand has generally been good in wholesale and export, and we’re hopeful the retail side of the business is picking up too,” Chris added.

“And Warwick is a busy town – the Wedgnock Industrial Estate is full of useful suppliers for us and we expect business will move more quickly once we’re moved in.

“We think our move back to Warwick will be a real step forward for John Brown Wheels, and we’re really looking forward to being back in the town and grateful to Jonathan at Wareing for his patience in securing the property.”

Jonathan Blood, Director at Wareing & Company, said: “Not only is this a great example of a successful company choosing Warwick as their new base, but an incredible story for the Brown family.

“The business landscape at Wedgnock Industrial Estate was a clear draw for Chris, but the personal connection to Taylor Group House made it particularly appealing.

“We’re delighted to have made this deal happen for Chris and John Brown Wheels, and we hope their return to Warwick brings them great success.”