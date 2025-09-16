Care centre's special delivery spreads cheer to emergency service workers in Rugby
Homemade gifts were presented to police and fire service workers to say ‘thank you’ on Emergency Services Day.
They were created at Bright Adult Day Care in St Peter’s Road to spread cheer on September 9.
Jo Sawyer, Wellbeing coordinator, said: “We took time to make gift bags for Rugby Police and Rugby Fire Service.
"We felt it's such a worthy cause to brighten up their day with some homemade gifts of appreciation.”
