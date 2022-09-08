Care home near Rugby placed in special measures after being rated 'inadequate' by inspectors

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) regulates all health and social care services in England.

A care home near Rugby must make urgent improvements after being rated inadequate by inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) report has just been released after Thurlaston Meadows was visited in July.

It has now been placed in special measures after failing to improve after the last report.

Concerns over residents' safety were raised.

It said: “People's experience of using this service and what we found Governance systems, management and provider oversight of the service were inadequate. They had failed to improve the quality and safety of the service and were not effective.

“Care plans did not always include risk mitigation plans for people with specific health conditions, or guidance for staff about how to care for people safely. Events which called into question people's safety were not always identified or managed appropriately to ensure people were made safe in a timely way.”

The report also said “systems and processes to support people from the risks of abuse were not always effective” and that “people's medicines were not always administered as prescribed and stored safely”.

It said staff lacked training, and had “limited understanding of and did not always act in accordance with the principles of the Mental Capacity Act

2005”.

It said staff supported people to engage in a range of activities they enjoyed and people felt able to raise concerns with staff.

However, complaints had not been managed in accordance with the provider's policy, the report stated.

People were generally positive about the food provided, but some people were at risk of not having the right amount of fluids to meet their needs.

The last rating for this service published in April, 2020 was requires improvement.

The provider completed an action plan but the latest inspection revealed the provider remained in breach of regulations.

Thurlaston Meadows Care Home is a family run care business that provides residential care and support for up to 45 residents.