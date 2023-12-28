Register
Care home staff spread festive cheer to Rugby charity

“We wanted to thank so many wonderful members of our community”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 28th Dec 2023, 11:08 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2023, 11:08 GMT
Staff at a Rugby care home have been out and about spreading festive cheer this Christmas.

Barchester’s Overslade House care home’s activities coordinator lead Julie Bateman and assistant Martin Higgs paid a visit to the Benn Charity in Railway Terrace, Rugby.

They delivered goodie bags consisting of soup, coffee, cakes, mince pies, chocolates and warm socks.

Care home staff deliver festive goodie bags.Care home staff deliver festive goodie bags.
Care home staff deliver festive goodie bags.

Overslade House welcomed friends, relatives and the local community into the home over Christmas to have lunch with their loved

ones.

The Benn Charity also welcomed visitors into their hall in Railway Terrace and supplied Christmas dinners for people who were alone Christmas Day.

General manager, Violeta Baesu, said: “Christmas is a time for giving and we wanted to thank so many wonderful members of our community who help others. It is so important to give back – we hope our gifts bring lots of joy to everyone who samples them.”

