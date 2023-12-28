Care home staff spread festive cheer to Rugby charity
Staff at a Rugby care home have been out and about spreading festive cheer this Christmas.
Barchester’s Overslade House care home’s activities coordinator lead Julie Bateman and assistant Martin Higgs paid a visit to the Benn Charity in Railway Terrace, Rugby.
They delivered goodie bags consisting of soup, coffee, cakes, mince pies, chocolates and warm socks.
Overslade House welcomed friends, relatives and the local community into the home over Christmas to have lunch with their loved
ones.
The Benn Charity also welcomed visitors into their hall in Railway Terrace and supplied Christmas dinners for people who were alone Christmas Day.
General manager, Violeta Baesu, said: “Christmas is a time for giving and we wanted to thank so many wonderful members of our community who help others. It is so important to give back – we hope our gifts bring lots of joy to everyone who samples them.”