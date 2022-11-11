Avon Valley's Head Boy and Head Girl with Careers Lead Lisa Owen and Barclays staff.

Students at a Rugby school have been put through their paces as part of the school’s careers programme.

All Year 11 students at the Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College were quizzed in an interview to help them be better

prepared for the future.

A student being interviewed by one of the Barclays volunteers

The school’s Year 10 prefects also had opportunity to participate in an interview to help them prepare for the student leadership interviews they will have later on in the year.

A large number of the interviews were conducted by staff from Barclay’s who volunteered their timeas part of Barclay’s Colleagues in the Community Scheme, alongside volunteers from other organisations.

Year 11, Head Girl, Courtney Williams, said: “I found the mock interviews really useful because I tend to stress a lot about the unknowns of a situation but, because of the mock interview, I now know what to expect and am a lot less worried for when I do the real thing.”

Lisa Owen, Careers Lead, said: “I was really proud of all the students who took part in these interviews – whilst this took them out of their comfort zone, they all gave a very good account of themselves.

"The feedback we received was glowing.”