Career opportunities with Moreton based Cotek Papers

If you’re looking for local career opportunities then Cotek Papers may well be the place for you. Founded in 1964, Cotek has been based in Moreton-in-Marsh for 56 years. It’s a fascinating company that makes products we actually throw away, in a sustainable way of course!

The company employs 50 staff who work across a variety of roles including manufacturing, quality control, administration and sales. Karl Gater, Managing Director of Cotek commented, “We love being based in this stunning location and we’re keen to strengthen the team with new talent from as wide as Banbury, Stratford and Evesham. The roles we are currently recruiting for are Machine Operators and Customer Care Trainees and we’re looking for people who have a broad range of skills, attention to detail and importantly a customer-first approach.”

Karl continues, “Our main goal is to bring individuals on board who can develop their skills and careers over time. We have an impressive staff retention record and many of our team have been with us for several years, some even decades. This is a true reflection of our culture which is supportive, customer focussed and technically adept, keeping us at the forefront of the worldwide paper and coating sectors.”

Cotek Papers is the UK's leading producer of double sided and differential release paper and release film. Release liners are used in numerous everyday applications such as:

Wound care dressings such as plasters

Non-stick Baking Papers

Tape manufacture

Labels

Hygiene and Sanitation Products

There are many other industrial uses for release liners with products made for the automotive, aviation, electronics, graphic arts and medical technology industries. Each product is bespoke and requires absolute precision in formulation and manufacturing processes to ensure the coated liner demonstrates the exact level of release required for each specific application.

Cotek has a team of highly skilled technicians and some of the most advanced equipment on the market to ensure efficiency, quality and sustainability of their operation.

The new roles have tremendous opportunities for growth and if you would like to know more then please contact Karl Gater on +44 (0)1386 700488 or [email protected] or visit the website at www.cotek.co.uk

About Cotek

Cotek Papers, a Laufenberg GmbH company, is the UK's leading producer of double sided and differential release paper and release film. With 60 years’ experience in this sector, they have the expertise and knowledge to deliver effective solutions for high-quality release liners to customers throughout the UK and Europe.