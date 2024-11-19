Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TikTok’s career trends promise quick fixes, but could sabotage your future 💼

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TikTok is rapidly becoming a hub for career advice, with over 183,000 videos under #CareerTikTok

Many viral trends are offering ‘quick fixes’ for work-life balance and career advancement

But experts warn that some popular career tips could actually harm your reputation

What seems like savvy advice could backfire with future employers or colleagues

TikTok hacks may boost your visibility but risk damaging your professional credibility

Recruitment professionals urge caution before adopting trendy career tactics shared online

TikTok, a bustling digital circus where career advice is dispensed with the same casual expertise as a teenager offering you skincare tips.

Some have even described it as the "new LinkedIn" for savvy millennials and Gen Zers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 183,000 videos under the #CareerTikTok hashtag, it seems there’s no shortage of experts and influencers - and possibly even a few mildly qualified people - offering their tips on everything from securing that elusive promotion to acing your 1:1 with the boss.

But, before you rush to update your CV with TikTok-sourced wisdom, consider that some of these oh-so-viral career tips might just tank your hard-earned reputation.

That’s according to recruitment expert Adrien Kallel from RemotePeople, who says that these four trending career tips could actually put your career at risk.

While taking the power back from your employer, standing up for workers’ rights and addressing your work-life balance is something to applaud, doing it publicly on a social media platform could affect future job opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

#BareMinimumMondays

Let’s be honest, Mondays aren’t most people’s favourite day. But the viral #BareMinimumMondays trend is taking the Monday blues to the next level, encouraging people to start the week by doing as little as possible.

“Although self-care is essential, regularly coasting on Mondays can easily give the impression of disengagement,” Kallel warns. “In the long run, it can make you seem indifferent to your responsibilities or career progression.”

#QuitTok

If there’s a dramatic career moment to share, TikTok will hear about it, especially when it comes to “Quit Tok,” the trend of posting resignation videos. While these clips might garner viral attention, they leave a permanent record of your departure.

“Recording your resignation may seem like an empowering moment, but it’s also a public display of how you handle workplace transitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Future employers might view it as a signal that you could bring personal or company matters into the public eye, a potential concern for professional conduct.” says Kallel.

#QuietQutting

“Quiet Quitting” has taken over TikTok, with people openly discussing their decision to meet only the bare minimum expectations at work.

Although some argue it’s a way to maintain work-life balance, openly promoting quiet quitting can tarnish your reputation with current and future employers.

“Talking about ‘quiet quitting’ signals a lack of commitment,” Kallel points out. Employers are looking for individuals who are engaged and proactive, and this trend could make you appear disengaged or uninterested in growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even if you’re feeling burned out, discussing it in public might not be the best strategy for long-term career advancement.”

#WhiteFonting

A TikTok hack known as "white fonting" suggests hiding job-related keywords in white text on CVs, making them invisible to the eye but still detectable by Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS).

It’s a tactic to game the system, boosting your CV’s keyword score to land that all-important first interview.

“Recruiters have become savvy to this trick, and it often raises red flags.” Kallel warns. “Many view it as dishonest, which risks damaging your reputation for integrity. Being caught out could harm your chances far more than a straightforward CV would.”

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.