Caremark Warwick wins West Midlands home care business award second year running

Caremark Warwick business owner Barney Davis, collecting award on stage - pictured with Caremark senior leadership.

Caremark Warwick, one of the area’s leading home care providers, has been recognised by its peers as the leading business in the West Midlands for the second consecutive year at the Caremark Franchise Awards 2025.

The prestigious award was presented at Caremark’s annual conference, where 134 offices competed for recognition across multiple categories. Voted for by fellow franchisees, this achievement highlights the outstanding leadership of franchise owner Barney Davis, who has excelled in both care quality and business operations. His commitment to supporting fellow franchisees has strengthened the wider Caremark network, setting them apart from regional competitors.

One nomination for Barney noted:

“Barney always participates at network events and looks after his staff. He is a member of the consultative group, in constant contact with the Franchise Support Centre, incredibly supportive and always contributes positively and constructively.”

David Glover, joint CEO of Caremark, also remarked on the franchise's achievement:

“Huge congratulations to Caremark Warwick for winning this highly competitive regional title once again.

“For the second year in a row, franchise Owner Barney Davis has built an outstanding local reputation, fostering a dedicated team whose commitment to customers and their families goes above and beyond expectations. His willingness to mentor peers and contribute to the wider network is exemplary, making him a fantastic ambassador for the Caremark brand.

“As a network, we have provided over 6.7 million hours of home care this year, continually enhancing our services to make a real difference in communities across the country. Successes like this are a testament to the passion and hard work of franchise owners like Barney, who play a key role in driving our collective growth and who are consistently striving to improve the lives of the individuals we care for.”

For more information about Caremark and its services, please visit www.caremark.co.uk.