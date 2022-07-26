Cashless payments now available in all Rugby’s council car parks

Rugby Borough Council has made good on its plans to offer residents the option of paying for car parking via smartphone app, phone call, SMS message or online.Once registered on the cashless payment system, residents just need to provide the car park's location code, length of time to park and a three digit payment card security code.Cllr Derek Poole, Rugby Borough Council deputy leader and portfolio holder for regulation and safety, said councils across the country were increasingly offering cashless payment for parking."The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of cashless payment across a wide range of our everyday activities, from banking to food shopping," Cllr Poole said."During the pandemic we received a number of enquiries from customers who want to pay for parking via a cashless system, and our recent consultation showed that this is something most of our residents would welcome."We have listened to our car park users and introduced RingGo as a more convenient way to pay for parking."We haven’t forgotten about residents who don’t have a smartphone, however, as cash payments will remain available.”There is a 20p convenience charge for using cashless payments, and you can also choose to receive RingGo text reminders which will notify you 10 minutes before your parking time is due to run out, as a reminder to either extend your stay or return to your car. These are charged at 10p each, but you can opt out if you don’t want them. Parking charges remain the same.The RingGo parking payment system has been introduced as a two-year trial. For more information see www.rugby.gov.uk/RingGo