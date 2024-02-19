Catering and performing arts students cook up music and food night to remember in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Catering and performing arts students in Rugby are cooking up a night of entertainment.

A pre-show meal and theatre experience is being held at Rugby College on February 28 to celebrate

the opening night of the popular musical comedy Avenue Q.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Performing arts students ready for action.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guests will be treated to a three-course meal prepared by catering students at the courses training

restaurant before being invited to head next door to watch performing arts students at the Platform Theatre.

A total of 12 Level 3 Catering students will be taking part, who have devised a special show-themed menu.

Guests are asked to arrive at the restaurant at 4.45pm, with the performance starting at 7pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets for just the show, which will also be performed on February 29 and March 1, are also available.

Tracy Gibson, Head of Department for Catering at Rugby College, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our catering and performing arts students to collaborate on an event.

“Pre-show meals are very popular, and the event will give our catering students some very strong industry experience where they can utilise their skills.

“They have really captured the essence of Avenue Q by producing a menu which includes some excellent dishes, all of which have been given a name and description based on the popular musical which will be revealed to our guests on the evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We look forward to treating those attending to a wonderful evening of fantastic food and entertainment.”