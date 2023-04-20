Catering students at Rugby College cook up a treat for care home residents to celebrate King's Coronation

Catering students from Rugby College will be hosting a celebratory Coronation lunch and inviting those in need to join them.

Students are hosting community events as part of the Coronation Big Lunch.

The events will take place on Wednesday, May 3, in the lead-up to the Bank Holiday weekend and see care home residents, people living at a local retirement village and men who access a male mental health charity visit colleges and have lunch or afternoon tea provided by students.

Students will serve delightful treats.

Rugby College will welcome care home residents from near the college to celebrate the King’s coronation, with its on-site ‘Courses Restaurant’ being transformed into a street party with bunting, hats, tablecloths and more.

Level 1 and Level 2 Professional Cookery students have designed a Coronation themed menu for the afternoon, and will be preparing food including sausage and mash, apple crumble and shortbread biscuits.

The college is expecting more than 30 guests, with students also carrying out front-of-house duties.

Angela Joyce, CEO of WCG, said: “Our colleges are at the heart of the communities in which they are located. On what will be a special week for the whole country it will be wonderful to welcome people from the community into our colleges for a Coronation celebration.

