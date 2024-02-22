Cawston author pens book to bring fun and humour to readers
A Cawston author hopes his latest release of light hearted stories and verse will give readers a smile.
Tomfoolery, written by Chris Wright, also includes more serious pieces, but the author says he tries to keep a comical twist.
He said: “The collection features poems, prose, and comedy from a 20-year span on topics like: medicine, secret agents, work - the funny side, animals, and the environment.
"I designed this collection to entertain and stimulate readers.”
Chris is a long-time member of Rugby Cafe Writers and has found their support invaluable.
Tomfoolery is available through Amazon on https://www.amazon.co.uk/Tomfoolery-Christopher
Here’s one Chris’ poems
Anniversary XX
Remember when she gave us the poem
Great writing, talking about our wedding
how everyone came. the cakes were
swimming, disco of indigo
you smiled all day
to you it seems a long time ago;
to me like last Tuesday
20 years! You get less than that for embezzlement
Our love book is reconciled and wonderful
your love emolument
my repayment is pitiful
So remember lisianthus
the exquisite bridal flowers
life’s meaning handed to us
love isn’t caged by the hours