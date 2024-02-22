Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Cawston author hopes his latest release of light hearted stories and verse will give readers a smile.

Tomfoolery, written by Chris Wright, also includes more serious pieces, but the author says he tries to keep a comical twist.

He said: “The collection features poems, prose, and comedy from a 20-year span on topics like: medicine, secret agents, work - the funny side, animals, and the environment.

Chris Wright.

"I designed this collection to entertain and stimulate readers.”

Chris is a long-time member of Rugby Cafe Writers and has found their support invaluable.

Tomfoolery is available through Amazon on https://www.amazon.co.uk/Tomfoolery-Christopher

Here’s one Chris’ poems

A view of the cover.

Anniversary XX

Remember when she gave us the poem

Great writing, talking about our wedding

how everyone came. the cakes were

swimming, disco of indigo

you smiled all day

to you it seems a long time ago;

to me like last Tuesday

20 years! You get less than that for embezzlement

Our love book is reconciled and wonderful

your love emolument

my repayment is pitiful

So remember lisianthus

the exquisite bridal flowers

life’s meaning handed to us