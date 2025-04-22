Celebrate Rugby's iconic buildings and landmarks with a 10th anniversary tour of town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Free tours taking in iconic buildings and landmarks in Rugby town centre are once again taking place thanks to a team of volunteers.

Rugby Town Guides take residents and visitors on a journey of discovery through the town centre, revealing fascinating facts.

The guides are all experts in the history and heritage of the town and love to share their unique knowledge with residents, as well as visitors from around the world.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the volunteer Town Guides Group, initially created to welcome visitors during the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

This year sees the 2025 Rugby World Cup is taking place in England once again.

Stops on the tours include the Webb Ellis Rugby Football Museum, the statue commemorating William Webb Ellis, The Queen's Gates at the entrance of The Close at Rugby School, St Andrew's Church, the statue of Rupert Brooke and the monument to Sir Frank Whittle.

All free tours start at Rugby Visitor Centre and will begin at 11am, with the duration being approximately 90 minutes. Pre-booking is essential (book by 15.00pm the day before). Places must be booked in advance by booking online at: www.therugbytown.co.uk/townguides or by calling the visitor centre on (01788) 533217.

Rugby Borough Council’s Chief Officer for Leisure and Wellbeing, Tom Kittendorf, said: “It’s lovely to see the town guide tours raring to go again this year, celebrating 10 years since their introduction. We look forward to welcoming visitors this season, with this year's Rugby World Cup back again in England, and being able to share Rugby Town's history as 'home of the game'.

"Our free guided tours of Rugby gives visitors and residents the perfect opportunity to celebrate Rugby's heritage and discover fascinating stories from the borough's past, and I'd encourage everyone interested to sign up for a tour."

For more information about town centre events and visitor attractions, visit www.therugbytown.co.uk