Celebrating spooky season at Amazon in Rugby
The event, which was planned as a thank you to the Rugby team for the work they do fulfilling orders for customers around the UK, involved a site tour, Halloween treats and a Halloween themed party.
The day also kicked off the start of Amazon’s peak season, with further fun events in the works for party season in November and December.
Sebastian, an employee from Amazon in Rugby, said:
“We love hosting fun days on site at Amazon in Rugby and I want to thank my colleagues for planning such a great event. My daughter had a ball getting involved in the activities and I was grateful for the help keeping them occupied over their half term break.”
James Pitt, Site Leader at Amazon in Rugby, added:
“Our Halloween event was a great way to kick off what will be our most packed party season of the year. We love showing our team’s children around our building. Events like this are also a great way for us to thank those brilliant team members for all they do fulfilling orders for Amazon customers in Rugby and all over the UK."