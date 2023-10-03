Celebrating ten years of Rugby leisure centre with weekend of sport
Celebrations have taken place at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre in Rugby to mark its tenth anniversary.
Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke visited the leisure centre on Friday for the launch of a weekend of free fitness sessions to mark the milestone.
Rugby Borough Council built the centre in Bruce Williams Way to replace the town's 40-year-old Ken Marriott Leisure Centre and, a decade on from first opening its doors, it now attracts nearly 40,000 visits every month.
The centre has nearly 5,000 members and has become home to a number of the borough's sports clubs and organisations, including Rugby Swimming Club, Rugby Sport for the Disabled, and Rugby and Northampton Athletics Club.
Cllr O'Rourke said: "It's hard to believe ten years have passed since the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre opened, but it was wonderful to visit the centre today at the start of a busy weekend of anniversary celebrations.