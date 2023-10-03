Register
Celebrating ten years of Rugby leisure centre with weekend of sport

The centre has nearly 5,000 members and has become home to a number of the borough's sports clubs and organisations
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:31 BST
Celebrations have taken place at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre in Rugby to mark its tenth anniversary.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke visited the leisure centre on Friday for the launch of a weekend of free fitness sessions to mark the milestone.

Rugby Borough Council built the centre in Bruce Williams Way to replace the town's 40-year-old Ken Marriott Leisure Centre and, a decade on from first opening its doors, it now attracts nearly 40,000 visits every month.

Celebratring ten years of the leisure centre.Celebratring ten years of the leisure centre.
The centre has nearly 5,000 members and has become home to a number of the borough's sports clubs and organisations, including Rugby Swimming Club, Rugby Sport for the Disabled, and Rugby and Northampton Athletics Club.

Cllr O'Rourke said: "It's hard to believe ten years have passed since the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre opened, but it was wonderful to visit the centre today at the start of a busy weekend of anniversary celebrations.

