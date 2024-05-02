Celebration of song and dance as Rugby students put on monster performance of Shrek musical

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Performing arts students in Rugby are still buzzing after putting on a monster performance.

Members of Stagecoach Performing Arts School took part in a regional celebration of song and dance at The Cresset theatre in Peterborough.

Among the highlights were the captivating renditions of songs from the beloved musical Shrek Jr.

Zoe Bird, Principal of Stagecoach Rugby, said: “We were totally pumped for Sunday's event.