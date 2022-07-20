Celebration of sport welcomes the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay to Rugby

The relay arrives in Rugby tomorrow (Thursday, July 21), just a week before the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games takes place at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium.To celebrate the relay's arrival, Rugby Borough Council has organised a free Festival of Sport in Caldecott Park, with the baton set to arrive at the park's bandstand shortly after 3pm before making its way through the town centre to Rugby School.The festival runs from 2pm to 5pm, offering visitors the chance to sample a wide range of sports, from archery and athletics to trampolining and tennis.It includes a host of free family entertainment, including inflatables and music, and a visit from Perry, the official mascot of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, shortly before the baton's arrival.Cllr Seb Lowe, leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: "The Queen's Baton Relay celebrates the power of bringing people together in a spirit of collaboration, and the Festival of Sport gives our communities a wonderful opportunity to come together in Caldecott Park and welcome the baton to Rugby."We're delighted to have been chosen to host the relay during the final stages of its journey through the Commonwealth and hope residents take the opportunity to be a part of the build-up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."