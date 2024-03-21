Celebrations mark opening of exciting new £330,000 refurbishment at Rugby club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrations have taken place to mark the completion of an exciting £330,000 refurbishment at a Rugby club.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke unveiled the new Great Central Hall at Rugby Railway Club at the weekend.

It was a full house for the cabaret evening at the Hillmorton Road club and staff say the refurbishment was well received.