Celebrations mark opening of exciting new £330,000 refurbishment at Rugby club
"Great venue, fantastic committee, brilliant staff and the best customers”
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Celebrations have taken place to mark the completion of an exciting £330,000 refurbishment at a Rugby club.
Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke unveiled the new Great Central Hall at Rugby Railway Club at the weekend.
It was a full house for the cabaret evening at the Hillmorton Road club and staff say the refurbishment was well received.
Cllr O’Rourke said: "It’s a great venue, fantastic committee, brilliant staff and the best customers.”