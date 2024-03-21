Celebrations mark opening of exciting new £330,000 refurbishment at Rugby club

"Great venue, fantastic committee, brilliant staff and the best customers”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 21st Mar 2024, 13:46 GMT
Celebrations have taken place to mark the completion of an exciting £330,000 refurbishment at a Rugby club.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke unveiled the new Great Central Hall at Rugby Railway Club at the weekend.

It was a full house for the cabaret evening at the Hillmorton Road club and staff say the refurbishment was well received.

Cllr O’Rourke said: "It’s a great venue, fantastic committee, brilliant staff and the best customers.”