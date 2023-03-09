Celebrations will bring communities in Rugby together to mark coronation of King Charles III

“Whether family, friends and neighbours celebrating with a street party for the Coronation Big Lunch, or residents joining together at the community event in Caldecott Park to watch the coronation service on a giant screen, the weekend gives us all the opportunity to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III together

Royal celebrations will bring communities in Rugby together to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The coronation of His Majesty The King takes place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, the centrepiece of a Coronation Weekend which aims to bring the country together in a spirit of celebration.

Caldecott Park hosts a community celebration on the day of the coronation, with live music, street entertainers, inflatables and the chance to watch the coronation service on a giant screen.

On Sunday, May 7, the Coronation Big Lunch takes place, an opportunity for family, friends and communities to share food and fun.

Residents planning to hold a street party to celebrate the Coronation Big Lunch can find guidance and an application form on the council's website: www.rugby.gov.uk/coronation

Applications for street parties and/or temporary road closures to celebrate the Coronation Big Lunch must be submitted by 5pm on Monday, March 27.

Residents can request a Coronation Big Lunch 'lunch pack', full of ideas, tips and practical help to plan a community event, from www.coronationbiglunch.com

In addition to the community event in Caldecott Park, Rugby Borough Council plans to dress the town centre with Union Jack and official Coronation Flags to mark the historic occasion.

Cllr Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "The Coronation Weekend marks the first coronation of a British monarch in nearly 70 years and we want to ensure our communities have the opportunity to join together in order to share the experience.