Celebrity Angela Rippon surprises Rugby charity champion with TV community award
Tracie, who has terminal cancer, has gone above and beyond to help raise well over £200,000 through her Arden Angels charity.
Celebrity Angela Rippon surprised Tracie at the recent Strictly Pink 2025 with the One Big Thank You award.
Money from Tracie’s charity helps fund services for other local cancer patients.
Angela said Tracie was a ‘light in this world’.
She said: “I've met a lot of very special people in my life, but Tracie managing to raise so much money is nothing short of remarkable.
"Tracie, you are an absolute amazing force of good within your community.
“You inspire everyone else around you. They don't just admire you, they love you.”
Tracie originally want to raise £1,000 to buy just one chemotherapy chair for the Arden Centre in Coventry.
She thanked everybody who contributed to her realising her final wish of hitting the £200,000 mark.
Tracie said: “I love you all.”