Celebrity Lorraine Kelly backs Rugby mum's quacking cancer campaign
Fundraising champion Tracie Mills, who has terminal cancer, is spreading a powerful and potentially life-saving message.
Little ducks are making their way all over the world to encourage people to check their bodies on the 17th of every month.
Tracie is encouraging people to buy a duck, take a picture and post to #checkyourducks
TV presenter Lorraine sent Tracie some positive words and is behind their message which is: check yourself; check your loved ones; check in with your GP for any signs or symptoms that could be cancer.
She’s now encouraging people to pick up a duck and support Arden Angels to help local cancer patients.
Baby ducks are £1, £5 for ‘big quacker’. They are available from the following outlets: The William Webb Ellis; The Tanning Shop; The Nail Retreat; Belle Peau; Scallywags; Experience Hair Design; Bairstow Eves Coventry; M&M Jewellers; Artist & Co and The Barley Mow.
