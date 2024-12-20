CEWE enlists innovative support in Warwick lab throughout the festive period

Europe’s leading photo printing company, CEWE, has responded to the rising demand for personalised photo products throughout the festive season by enlisting the support of an innovative robot at its UK headquarters in Warwick.

With the busiest time of the year in full swing, CEWE has recruited the support of a robot nicknamed ‘Ce We P-O’ to help fulfil the seasonal demand at its photo printing lab in Warwick. In addition to its newest member, CEWE has also taken on 33 members of seasonal staff from the local area to meet the extra demand.

In a first for the business, the addition of the robot aims to increase efficiency within the team by speeding up several processes during the working day. The robot’s role is to move supplies throughout the lab, which allows CEWE’s expert staff to focus on what they do best without having to stop to move products to the next station or get materials.

The introduction of CEWE’s robot is one of the ways CEWE is continuing to adapt in line with the latest technologies to produce award-winning high-quality photo products. CEWE’s state-of-the-art production lab houses some of the latest technology in printing and produces a variety of personalised photo products that help people preserve and share their memories for years to come.

The lab's newest staff member, 'Ce We P-O’

Petra Felgen, Managing Director of CEWE UK, said: “The final quarter of the year is always our busiest time here at CEWE, so this year we wanted to take an extra step to support our incredible team throughout the festive season.

“The introduction of ‘Ce We P-O’ to our Warwick lab has been hugely beneficial for all of our staff and has allowed them to focus on their expertise, while the robot has picked up much of the behind-the-scenes logistics.

“We’d like to thank all of our customers for their continued support and hope that the hard work of our talented team helps them to continue preserving memories and special moments for years to come.”