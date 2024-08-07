Chair of Council joins refurbishment celebrations

Councillor Jennifer Fradgley, Chair of Stratford-on-Avon District Council has joined residents of a local older people’s housing scheme to celebrate the completion of major refurbishment work.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local housing provider, Orbit, who own Melville House – an independent living scheme for people aged over 55 in Stratford-upon-Avon, worked with professional interior designers from its affordable house building arm Orbit Homes to completely renovate the scheme to showhome quality including redecorating and recarpeting throughout, replacing the communal kitchen and bathrooms, installing a new front entrance and windows and providing new furniture, soft furnishings and bespoke artwork.

Communal lighting in the scheme has been replaced with LEDs which are more energy and cost efficient and residents also have access to a new digital warden call system which offers a way to contact staff and other residents as well as video door entry to help keep them safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francis Burrows, Director of Support and Service Development for Orbit said: “We want residents to have safe, comfortable homes that they love. We hope that the refurbishments have created modern, homely spaces that residents can relax and socialise in and be proud to enjoy with their friends, family and the wider community.”

Councillor Jennifer Fradgley, Chair of Stratford-on-Avon District Council at Orbit's Meville House

Councillor Jennifer Fradgley, Chair of Stratford-on-Avon District Council added: “Schemes like this are so important in supporting older people to live comfortably and independently. I was really pleased to see the results of this refurbishment and the high quality accommodation that it offers and I’d like to thank residents for inviting me to join in their celebrations.”

One resident of Melville House commented: “It’s much more pleasant to come into the building now. It’s made a big difference and it’s nicer for visitors.”

More information about Orbit’s independent living schemes is available at: www.orbitcustomerhub.org.uk/find-a-home/independent-supported-living/