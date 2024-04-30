Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and pupils are chalking up memorable first days at a new Rugby special school.

Willow Park School opened its doors in January and is already expanding.

Prospective staff and students are now invited to an open day at the school on Saturday, May 11, from 9am-11am.

One of the students at Willow Park School.

The independent special school is based on the grounds of Newbold on Avon RFC.

Staff specialise in supporting children aged 5-11 with SEND, including those with autism and speech language and communication needs.

Headteacher Kimberley Preston, one of the directors of Willow Park School, said: “We’ve been welcoming children since January and it's really becoming somewhere special.

"The school is growing really well. We work with the local authorities to offer spaces to children that are in need of a small space that can focus on the individual development.”

Outdoor learning at the school.

“Recent visits from local parents and talks with local authorities suggest a massive need for this in the local community. With SEND schools in the area full, it is a much needed provision within Rugby.”

One parent said her four-year-old son has come a long way since starting at the school.

“He wasn't very verbal when he started in January, but now his speech has come along so much,” she said.

"He also had a lot of behavioural problems as well which has also improved at home as well.”