Chamber backs calls for regional road improvements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading business organisation in Coventry and Warwickshire has backed calls for investment in regional roads to boost the economy.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce has welcomed a new report by Midlands Connect that outlines 17 road projects across the region that could have a transformational effect.

It includes improvements on the A46 in Coventry and between Stratford and Warwick as well as a range of other projects across the wider Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corin Crane, chief executive of the Chamber, said improving the road network was vital in stimulating growth.

Corin Crane

He said: “Midlands Connect has set out where it believes investment should be targeted and the priorities for our region when it comes to our roads.

“Of course, we want to see improvements on our own patch but when you look at the wider report there are, for example, calls to improve the A5 which directly affects our members too.

“It’s vital to take a regional viewpoint. Businesses and their staff don’t adhere to local authority boundaries – they travel across borders and having a road network that is fit for purpose is vital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think everyone would agree that there have been major improvements in Coventry and Warwickshire in recent years and the recommendations in this report would provide a further boost to our region.”

Mike Bull, Programme Director at Midlands Connect, said: “We never recommend a project for funding unless we believe the benefits outweigh the costs. The 17 road projects mentioned in the report have the ability to cut congestion, help create new jobs and homes, as well as improve safety across the region. They are real ‘no brainers’ for stimulating economic growth during this challenging time.

“We will continue to support National Highways and the relevant Local Authorities in making the case for these much-needed schemes to Government.”