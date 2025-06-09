Chamber calls for investment commitment from the Government

Corin Crane

Business leaders in Coventry and Warwickshire are calling on the Government to commit to future investment in the region in this week’s Comprehensive Spending Review.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corin Crane, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, has backed the British Chambers of Commerce’s (BCC) action plan to get Britain thriving, working and trading.

But he also wants to see commitments to supporting regional projects that will help to supercharge growth in Coventry and Warwickshire, such as the Gigapark and Very Light Rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corin said: “Our colleagues at the BCC have set out a number of clear asks from the Chancellor and the Government ahead of the Comprehensive Spending Review, and we are totally aligned to those.

“The BCC has based its requests around three themes to be followed – Get Britain Thriving; Get Britain Working; and Get Britain Trading. If the Government can shift the dial in these three areas, we will start to fix some of the issues in our economy and start to achieve long-term, sustainable economic growth.

“In our region, we also need to see clear investment packages for initiatives that will have a long-term impact on growth. The Gigapark is one example of that where we can really start to future-proof our economy with a major investment in an industry of the future.

“Similarly, Very Light Rail presents an opportunity to be at the forefront of another industry so we’d really like to see an announcement on this too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More broadly, we know businesses need help more than ever so we’d encourage the Government to look at a longer term plan on business support programmes that can help companies to look at new opportunities and grow.”

To Get Britain Thriving, the BCC has called for investment in infrastructure by delivering more transport and energy projects and better grid connectivity; the provision of long-term funding and practical support to help SMEs adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) to boost productivity and growth; and the setting out long-term funding for Project Gigabit.

To Get Britain Working, the BCC wants to see the transferring of more Apprenticeship Levy funding from the Treasury to the Department for Education so it can be spent on training; the expansion of the Youth Guarantee – to help young people find jobs, training and education – to include anyone between the ages of 18 and 24; and the involvement of more employers in skills planning by extending investment in Local Skills Improvement Plans and addressing gaps in training provision.

And, to Get Britain Trading, the BCC wants to see the government providing global leadership by investing in digital trade; give SMEs better support to export and promote their products; and build upon the success of last year’s International Investment Summit by developing a pipeline of overseas investors into the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BCC’s recommendations were shaped after extensive consultation with its Business Council and 51 Chambers across the UK.

They also factored in research by the BCC’s Insights Unit, involving more than 5,000 businesses, on the key issues holding back growth.

Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “The decisions taken in Wednesday’s spending review will impact the future shape of our economy for years. This is an exam question the government cannot afford to get wrong.

“But the answer is very simple. It needs to put more time, money and effort into supporting business. That’s a downpayment on our future prosperity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, if the government wants strong and consistent economic growth, it has to look at three key areas.

“It must promote consistent investment in people, in infrastructure and in trade. If it provides the support businesses need to thrive, in an increasingly competitive and protectionist global market, then the future can still be bright.”