Chamber CEO visits Warwickshire’s record-breaking scheme at getting people into work

A leading business figure in Warwickshire has been finding out how a scheme in the area is helping a record number of people into work.

Corin Crane, the chief executive of Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, paid a visit to PET-Xi’s recently opened office in Leamington’s Parade, where it runs the government’s Restart Scheme for Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick on behalf of Jobs 22.

The Restart Scheme sees people referred from the Jobcentre to the team at PET-Xi who offer a range of support, including help with CVs and interviews through to assistance with health and personal development.

It can even support with transport to jobs or with technology where roles might be performed from home, or suitable clothing for an interview.

Fleur Sexton with Corin Crane

People have been placed into a whole host of jobs on the back of the scheme, including everything from retail through to education.

Corin said the service being offered by PET-Xi was supporting individuals and the wider economy.

He said: “The work being carried out under the Restart Scheme by the team at PET-Xi is setting a fantastic example of how people can be supported back into the workplace.

“Its reputation in the region is a testament to the team’s hard work and the genuine support they are offering to each individual.

“Of course, that means help with getting CVs right and the dos and don’ts of interviews but the support here goes beyond that. They get to know every individual and offer tailored help to give them the best opportunity to not only find a job – but to stay in it too.

“They even look at an individual’s physical and mental health and can refer them for help if it’s needed. It’s a real model for how we can get more people back into meaningful employment which helps them individually but has a positive knock-on effect for the local economy too.”

Fleur Sexton, CEO and founder of PET-Xi, said: “It was great to welcome Corin to our offices in Leamington. We are based just a short walk from the town’s Jobcentre so it makes it really easy for people who are referred to us to come and find us and that was one of the reasons we moved here.

“Dean Hatton, our Restart Scheme Contract Manager, does an amazing job with the whole team in supporting people back into work and giving them the skills and the confidence to remain in the workplace.

“It was great to be able to showcase this to Corin who recognises the importance of not only growing the economy but making sure it works for everyone.”

Ayden Sims, of Jobs 22, said: "Jobs 22 has a well-established and rewarding partnership with PET-Xi supporting the local community of Leamington Spa and Warwick. They are one of our leading performing partners and it's great to see them welcoming local stakeholders in to see the impact the scheme is having in the area.”