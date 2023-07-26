Chamber column: Help and support for Rugby businesses to help them survive and thrive

Karen Shuter, chair of the Rugby branch of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, writes a regular column for the Rugby Advertiser

One word that has summed up most businesses’ feelings over the past few years is uncertainty.

We can only hope that the recent fall in the rate of inflation is the first sign that companiesacross the region will be able to plan ahead with more certainty in the coming months – but there is still much to do to overcome the issues that hold back growth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite such economic turbulence, there has been no shortage of individuals wanting to set up their own business in Rugby and it is vital that this continues.

Karen Shuter.

I am delighted, therefore, that Rugby businesses in their very early stages can still access help to grow – after a new round of funding was agreed.

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce’s business support team is offering businesses that are less than two years old access to online workshops and masterclasses on everything from financial planning, through to digital marketing as well as one-to-one sessions with an adviser.

During the course of the last three years of support, the Warwickshire start-up service, which is delivered by the Chamber on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, has helped more than 400 start-up companies to start and grow, from graphic designers through to

manufacturers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Rugby, 71 start-up businesses were helped and more than 350 residents took part in masterclasses.

The Chamber’s support for start-ups and early phase businesses was previously part-funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) but that ended in June following the UK’s exit from the European Union.

The new round of help is part-funded by the UK Government as part of the UK Shared Prosperity Funding via Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, Rugby Borough Council and Warwick District Council. Funding has also been provided by Warwickshire County

Council, which is co-ordinating the contract on behalf of the local authorities in Warwickshire, and Stratford-on-Avon District Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This means support will continue until at least September and I would urge those who are setting up a business or who have recently started one to get in touch with the team.

The feedback the Chamber receives from businesses who have accessed the previous rounds of support is very positive, and I think that is down to the fact that the advisers who deliver the help have all run successful companies of their own.

There is no doubt that getting support in the earliest stages of a business is beneficial in not only surviving but also thriving, so it is great to see that even more people will be able to take advantage of the help that is on offer.

For more information or to access the support from the Chamber, go to https://www.cw-chamber.co.uk/business-support/business-start-up/ email [email protected] or call 024 7665 4321.

Advertisement

Advertisement