Chamber training supporting electrical vehicle specialist with apprentices

From the left, Gurprit Singh (CW Chamber of Commerce), Alex Clay, Lash Saranna, Katie Willday (all EZOO), Sally Lucas (Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce Training) and Charnjit Saranna (EZOO)

A leading Coventry-based electric vehicle specialist is accelerating its growth after recruiting two new apprentices from one of the region’s most respected training providers.

EZOO, which was founded in 2018 to make electric driving more accessible through salary sacrifice and flexible subscription models, has recruited Katie Willday (19) and Alex Clay (17) as Customer Support staff through Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce Training.

The duo began their Level 3 Business and Administrator apprenticeships in April, combining hands-on experience at EZOO with expert off-the-job training at Chamber Training in St Nicholas Street, Radford, Coventry.

Katie and Alex are learning professional communications, time management, business structures and systems, regulation and legislation, marketing, equality, diversity and inclusion, teamwork and leadership, negotiation and influencing, managing change, and understanding customers.

Lash Saranna, co-founder and CEO of EZOO, said he contacted Gurprit Singh, Business Engagement Manager at the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, when he was looking to recruit two apprentices.

He said: “Customer support is one of the most important functions at EZOO because it’s the first experience many customers have with our business.

“We were looking for people who not only had strong communication skills but also a sustainable outlook on life. Both Katie and Alex impressed us with their attitude, and we’re proud to have them on board.”

Katie said: “I’m getting a lot of experience of working in a business environment as well as getting training. I’m really enjoying it.”

Alex added: “I’m dealing with customers and their issues and enquiries and also developing parts of the CRM and other IT applications at EZOO. I’m enjoying being in the workplace and seeing myself develop in my role.”

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce Training has supported 1,888 apprentices over the last five years.

Katie and Alex are currently among just over 300 apprentices across Coventry, Warwickshire and the wider region with 125 employers from public and private sectors.

The sectors include business management, customer service, accountancy, children’s care and education, health and social care and hairdressing from level 2 to level 7.

Retention rates are high, with 97% of apprentices starting in 2024/25 still in learning.

The organisation’s achievement rates are strong, with 84% of apprentice leavers achieving their apprenticeship in 2024/25, with half achieving a merit or distinction and over 98% progressing to employment following their apprenticeship.

Sally Lucas, Executive Director at Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce Training, said: “Apprenticeships are a great way for employers to expand the team, bringing in junior staff to develop with the company as EZOO has done as well as provide the vehicle for upskilling the existing workforce with current skills, knowledge and behaviours relevant to the modern workplace.

“There are also wider benefits such as a £1,000 incentive for employers who start an apprentice aged 16 to 18 or 19 to 24 with an education, health care plan or care leaver.

“And employers are exempt from paying National Insurance contributions for apprentices under the age of 25 and earning less than £967 per week (£50,270 per annum).”