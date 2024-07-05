Chamber vows to work with every MP to help deliver economic growth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leading business organisation in Coventry and Warwickshire says it will work with every local MP to help deliver economic growth in the region.Corin Crane, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said he hoped the new Labour Government would help to deliver stability after an uncertain period.

And he said businesses across the region were ready to work with MPs in the city and the county to help attract investment, create new jobs and have a positive impact on communities.

Corin Crane

He said: “Congratulations to every MP who was elected across Coventry and Warwickshire and, of course, we wish all the very best to those MPs we’ve worked with over many years but no longer hold their seat.

“At a national level, we have a change of Government and there is no doubt that Labour have been pushing a very pro-business agenda in the run-up to the election. It’s vitally important that these sentiments are followed with action.

“The biggest boost to the economy the Government can bring is a sense of stability – backed up with growth focused policies, an industrial strategy and a willingness to listen to and work with businesses and make the UK economy the strongest in the world.

“The past decade has been plagued by uncertainty around Brexit, then Covid and then a series of international events that affect us all here in the UK.

“That said, constant changes at the top of UK Government haven’t helped so a period of stability would be welcome.

“However, we still want a Government that will take bold action to help businesses to grow both domestically and overseas and we want it to bulldoze through some of the barriers to growth in our economy.

“It has made speeding up the planning process a top priority which we welcome and we would urge that this is not just for housing but for employment land and infrastructure too.

“As we said before the election, skills must be high on the list of priorities too but it must be building on the positive start that initiatives such as the Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) have made.

“As a Chamber, we are also keen to see the Government address the cost of doing business – especially for SMEs – and we welcome, for example, the plan to change the Business Rates system.

“There are, of course, huge national and global issues such as net zero and the rise of AI that will impact everyone in the next five years so this Government must make sure we remain a leader in these areas and that they bring benefits to our economy.

“Through our Local Business Forums in Coventry, Rugby, Mid-Warwickshire, South Warwickshire and North Warwickshire we will continue to engage with every MP across the city and county to ensure the voice of businesses across the area are heard.

