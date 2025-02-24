Chance for lawyers of the future to gain valuable work experience

Jessica McDonnell, senior associate solicitor, and trainee solicitor Loren Coles from Blythe Liggins launched the company’s work experience competition at Coventry University's recent Law Fair

Aspiring lawyers are being given the chance to boost their CV by winning a week’s work experience at a long-established law firm in Leamington Spa.

Blythe Liggins Solicitors is inviting future legal eagles to submit a short article for the chance to win a placement at its offices in Rugby Road.

The competition is open to over 18s and will offer the winner the chance to gain experience across the firm’s various legal teams, including family law, wills and probate, employment law, and personal injury.

To be in with a chance of winning the placement, entrants must submit a 500-word piece about who or what has inspired them to pursue a career in the legal profession.

Jessica McDonnell, Senior Associate Solicitor at Blythe Liggins, said: “This is a great opportunity for someone who is interested in a legal career to spend a week with our team, gaining valuable experience of the day-to-day work involved in practicing law.

“With work placements and job roles in the profession becoming increasingly competitive, this competition offers a fantastic chance for our winner to set themselves out from the crowd and demonstrate their passion for law.

“We look forward to receiving everyone’s entries and hearing all about why they have been inspired to pursue a law career.”

The deadline for submissions is 5pm on Friday 28th March 2025. All entries must be a maximum of 500 words in length and sent via email to [email protected].