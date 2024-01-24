Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A chance meeting led to a generous donation to young carers in Rugby.

When Gerry Logue, Worshipful Mastee and founder member of Collegiate Masonic Lodge in Coventry, heard that Charles Williams was intending to cook a real festive dinner for the Bradby Young Carers, he was so impressed that he encouraged his fellow Masons to donate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Money was donated by both Collegiate and Provincial Masonic Lodges to enable the carers to have a party.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke receives £1,000 for the young carers.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke, President of the Bradby Club, received £1,000 on behalf of the Bradby Young Carers.

The age range of the young carers is from 6-17 and they are normally divided into two groups, but all 50 enjoyed the meal together.