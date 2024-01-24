Chance meeting led to generous donation for young carers in Rugby
A chance meeting led to a generous donation to young carers in Rugby.
When Gerry Logue, Worshipful Mastee and founder member of Collegiate Masonic Lodge in Coventry, heard that Charles Williams was intending to cook a real festive dinner for the Bradby Young Carers, he was so impressed that he encouraged his fellow Masons to donate.
Money was donated by both Collegiate and Provincial Masonic Lodges to enable the carers to have a party.
Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke, President of the Bradby Club, received £1,000 on behalf of the Bradby Young Carers.
The age range of the young carers is from 6-17 and they are normally divided into two groups, but all 50 enjoyed the meal together.
Thurlaston Residents Association, organised by Sue Winton, gave a £10 voucher for each member and the Soroptimists donated a chocolate for each. Tesco also donated food to the celebrations.